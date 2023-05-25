Thu, May 25, 2023 @ 09:23 GMT
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment rose to -24.2, not showing a clear up trend

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for June rose slightly from -25.8 to -24.2, above expectation of -24.5. In May, economic expectations dropped from 14.3 to 12.3. Income expectations rose from -10.7 to -8.2. Propensity to buy dropped from -13.1 to -16.1.

“Consumer sentiment is not showing a clear upward trend at present. As a result, the rise in consumer climate index has slowed again somewhat,” explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert.

“A lower propensity to save has prevented the recovery in consumer sentiment from stagnating this month. However, it is still below the low level of spring 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown.”

Full Germany Gfk consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com

