ECB’s Villeroy foresees declining inflation in France, highlights monetary policy impact”

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of ECB Governing Council, has offered an outlook on inflation in France, stating, “We’re very likely there. It’s even likely that we’ve passed the peak and so inflation will come down in France, as we said, between now and the end of the year, even if it won’t be sufficient.”

Villeroy shed light on the apparent decrease in what’s known as ‘underlying’ inflation. The ECB official posited, “Part of this can doubtless be attributed to the first effects of monetary policy transmission.” However, he expressed this viewpoint cautiously, adding, “But I say this with caution.”

He further stressed the importance of the duration of current interest rates, stating, “I think this morning’s figure is a further sign that, rather than the level of the terminal rate, on which a lot of attention is focused, it’s how long we remain there that is essential.”

Villeroy’s commentary arrived following the release of data indicating that the CPI in France dipped from a 6.9% year-on-year increase to 6.0% in May, a figure that came in below the expected 6.4% rise.