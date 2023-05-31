Wed, May 31, 2023 @ 20:33 GMT
Canada GDP flat in Mar, up 0.8% qoq in Q1

Canada GDP was flat at 0.0% mom in March, slightly above expectation of -0.1% mom. Services-producing industries was flat while goods-producing industries contracted -0.1% mom. Overall, 12 of 20 industrial sectors posted increases in March.

In Q1, GDP grew 0.8% qoq, after posting no change in the previous quarter. That’s the fastest pace since Q2 of 2022. Goods-producing industries edged up 0.1%, partially offsetting the decline observed in the final quarter of 2022. Service-producing industries were up 0.9%, rising for a seventh consecutive quarter. Overall, 16 of 20 sectors recorded gains.

