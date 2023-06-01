Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 44.8, weakness in demand increasingly evident

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 44.8 in May, down from April’s 45.8, hitting the worst level in 36 months. PMI Manufacturing output dropped from 58.5 to 46.4, a 6-month low. Factor gate prices declined fro the first time since September 2020.

Looking at some member states, Ireland (47.5), Italy (45.9), the Netherlands (44.2) and Germany (43.2) were all at 36-month low. Austria hit 37-month low at 39.7. France recovered to 2-month high at 45.7.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: “The weakness in demand in the manufacturing sector, which has become increasingly evidence since the beginning of the year in falling PMI readings, has now led the surveyed companies to reduce their production for the second month in a row”.

Full Eurozone PMI manufacturing release here.