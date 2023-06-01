UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 47.1, downturn deepened

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 47.1 in May, down from April’s 47.8, hitting the lowest level in four-months. S&P Global noted the output contracted in investment and intermediate goods sectors. Input costs fell and supply chain pressured subsided.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“The UK manufacturing downturn deepened in May, with output, new orders and employment all falling at increased rates. Manufacturers are finding that any potential boost to production from improving supply chains is being completely negated by weak demand, client destocking and a general shift in spending in the UK away from goods to services.

” These factors are also driving a broad decrease in demand from overseas amid reports of lost orders from the US and mainland Europe. The retrenchment in export demand is also being exacerbated by some EU clients switching to more local sourcing to avoid post-Brexit trade complications.”

