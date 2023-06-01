Thu, Jun 01, 2023 @ 14:23 GMT
US ISM manufacturing dropped to 46.9, corresponds to -0.6% GDP annualized GDP contraction

US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped from 47.1 to 46.9 in May, below expectation of 47.0. Looking at some details, new orders dropped from 45.7 to 42.6. Production rose from 48.9 to 51.1. Employment rose from 50.2 to 51.4. Prices dropped sharply from 53.2 to 44.2.

ISM said: ” “This is the seventh month of contraction and continuation of a downward trend that began in June 2022. That trend is reflected in the Manufacturing PMI’s 12-month average falling to 49.4 percent.”

“The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI and the overall economy indicates that the May reading (46.9 percent) corresponds to a change of minus-0.6 percent in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

