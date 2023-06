US non-farm payroll employment grew 339k in May, well above expectation of 180k. The figure was in line with the average monthly gain of 341k over the prior 12 months.

Unemployment rate rose from 3.4% to 3.7%, above expectation of 3.5%. Labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.6%. Number of unemployed persons rose by 440k to 6.1m.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. Average workweek edged down by -0.1 hour to 34.3 hours.

Full US NFP release here.