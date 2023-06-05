Eurozone Sentix fell to -17, Germany the biggest problem child

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped from -13.1 to -17 in June, well below expectation of -9.2. Current Situation index dropped from -7.0 to -15.8. But Expectations index ticked up from -19.0 to -18.3.

Sentix noted: “The biggest problem child in the Eurozone remains Germany, which plummets dramatically in the sentix economic indices. The situation collapses to -22 points, expectations fall again slightly to -20.3 points. The overall index plunges to -21.1 points. All lows since Nov/Dec 2022.”

Sentix also said, “Eurozone economy continues to send weak signals at the beginning of June”, and “the clear slump in the assessment of the economic situation is particularly striking”.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations rose to -6, comparing to -44.25 a year ago. “Thus, positive inflation surprises are on the horizon,” Sentix said.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.