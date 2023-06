AUD/NZD surges after RBA’s surprised rate hike and breaks through 1.0928 structural resistance. The development should confirm that corrective fall from 1.1085 has completed with three waves down to 1.0556.

Intraday bias is now on the upside as long as 1.0881 minor support holds. Sustained trading above 1.0928 could prompt upside acceleration 1.1085 resistance. Break there will resume whole rally from 1.0469 (2022 low) to 100% projection of 1.0469 to 1.1085 from 1.0556 at 1.1172.