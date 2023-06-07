ECB Knot: Financial markets extraordinarily optimistic on inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Speaking at a Dutch parliamentary hearing, ECB Governing Council member and Dutch central bank head Klaas Knot highlighted the optimistic stance of financial markets about inflation, and warned about the potential pitfalls.

“Financial markets are extraordinarily optimistic and are expecting inflation to drop as fast as it rose. For next year even rate decreases are already priced in,” Knot observed.

However, the Dutch central bank chief noted that this rosy outlook might invite unforeseen challenges, especially if the path to inflation stabilization necessitates a longer than anticipated period of monetary tightening. This could potentially reignite tension within the financial markets.

“Exactly in such a situation, a longer than expected period of monetary tightening to keep inflation in check will increase the risk of renewed stress on financial markets,” he cautioned.