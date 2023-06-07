Wed, Jun 07, 2023 @ 10:45 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Knot: Financial markets extraordinarily optimistic on inflation

ECB Knot: Financial markets extraordinarily optimistic on inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Speaking at a Dutch parliamentary hearing, ECB Governing Council member and Dutch central bank head Klaas Knot highlighted the optimistic stance of financial markets about inflation, and warned about the potential pitfalls.

“Financial markets are extraordinarily optimistic and are expecting inflation to drop as fast as it rose. For next year even rate decreases are already priced in,” Knot observed.

However, the Dutch central bank chief noted that this rosy outlook might invite unforeseen challenges, especially if the path to inflation stabilization necessitates a longer than anticipated period of monetary tightening. This could potentially reignite tension within the financial markets.

“Exactly in such a situation, a longer than expected period of monetary tightening to keep inflation in check will increase the risk of renewed stress on financial markets,” he cautioned.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Defining A Great Trader

Understanding Pivot Points

Is it Possible to Trade Part Time?

Identifying Trends: A Beginners’ Guide

Demo Trading vs. Live Trading

Traits of a Successful Trader

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.