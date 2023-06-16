NZ BNZ PMI ticked up to 48.9, staying in relatively tight band of contraction

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index ticked up from 48.8 to 48.9 in May, staying well below long-term average activity rate of 53.0. Looking at some details, production dropped from 47.0 to 45.7. Employment rose from 47.7 to 49.5. New orders rose from 49.6 to 50.8. Finished stocks dropped from 52.5 to 51.5. Deliveries dropped from 50.7 to 46.0.

BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard said: “New Zealand’s manufacturing sector has remained in a relatively tight band of contraction for the last three months. While the overall activity result has crept upwards over that time.”

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert stated that “the range of results in the sub-components is mirrored in the breadth of issues manufacturers are now highlighting in the survey. Gone is the dominance of supply-side laments, especially regarding staff. But new negatives have arisen, for all of them to (still be) outnumbering the positive issues referenced”.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.