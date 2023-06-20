PBoC cuts two key lending rates

Tue, Jun 20, 2023 @ 04:02 GMT
China’s PBoC executed cuts to two of its pivotal lending rates today, marking the first time such adjustments have been made in 10 months since last August.

The Chinese central bank opted to reduce one-year loan prime rate by -10 bps, taking it down from 3.65% to 3.55%. Concurrently, it also implemented a -10 bps cut to five-year loan prime rate, adjusting it from 4.3% to 4.2%.

These measures follow other recent actions aimed at easing monetary policy. Only last Thursday, PBOC made its first cut to one-year medium-term loan facility in 10 months. Furthermore, the bank reduced its seven-day reverse repurchase rate on the preceding Monday.

