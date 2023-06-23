Fri, Jun 23, 2023 @ 13:24 GMT
ECB de Cos: Not appropriate to forecast rates after July hike

ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos conveyed his anticipation of another interest rate hike. He underscored that ECB’s decisions would continue to rely on key data and inflation outlook.

He stated today, “If the central scenario of our forecasts published by the ECB last week materialises, we will also have to raise 25 basis points again in July.” However, “beyond that it is not appropriate to make any forecasts.”

De Cos highlighted the essential role of key data and inflation dynamics in shaping ECB’s decisions. He added, “we will continue to take our decisions depending on the data and, in particular, on the aggregate assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation.”

