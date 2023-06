Australia retail sales turnover rose 0.7% mom to AUD 35.52B in May, well above expectation of 0.1% mom. Through the year, sales turnover was up 4.2% yoy.

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said: “Retail turnover was supported by a rise in spending on food and eating out, combined with a boost in spending on discretionary goods.

“This latest rise reflected some resilience in spending with consumers taking advantage of larger than usual promotional activity and sales events for May.”

Full Australia retail sales release here.