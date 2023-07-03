China Caixin PMI manufacturing dipped to 50.5, dire job market, deflationary pressure, waning optimism

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing for June recorded a slight decline from 50.9 in May to 50.5. slightly above expectation of 50.2. Caixin indicated that while output marginally increased, demand growth remained modest. Meanwhile, input prices experienced their sharpest decline since January 2016, and business confidence sank to an eight-month low.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, summed up the situation: “Manufacturing activity growth suffered a marginal slowdown.”

“A slew of recent economic data suggests that China’s recovery has yet to find a stable footing, as prominent issues including a lack of internal growth drivers, weak demand and dimming prospects remain,” Wang added.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“Problems reflected in June’s Caixin China manufacturing PMI, ranging from an increasingly dire job market to rising deflationary pressure and waning optimism, also point to the same conclusion.”

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.