NZ BNZ PMI fell to 47.5, sector remains entrenched in contraction

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector is experiencing a continuous contraction according to BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index. The Index showed a drop from 48.7 in May to 47.5 in June, marking another month of activity below the crucial 50.0 point mark which separates expansion from contraction.

An analysis of the sub-indices revealed mixed performances across different facets of the sector. While production showed a modest rise from 46.0 to 47.5, new orders experienced a significant drop from 50.2 to 43.8. Meanwhile, employment levels decreased from 49.3 to 47.0. Both finished stocks and deliveries saw rises, from 51.6 to 52.2 and 46.1 to 50.5 respectively.

Alongside this contraction in activity, the report noted an increase in negative sentiment among manufacturers. In June, the proportion of negative comments increased to 74.5%, up from 66.7% in May and 70.3% in April. According to manufacturers, the primary negative influences on current activity are declining demand, inflationary pressures, and issues surrounding production and staffing.

BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard, pointed out the persisting contraction in the sector, saying, “the sector remains entrenched in contraction, with eight of the last ten months showing overall activity below the 50.0 point mark.”

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.