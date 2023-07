US import prices fell -0.2% mom in June, below expectation of -0.1% mom. Import prices have fallen in 5 of the first 6 months of this year. For the year, import prices fell -6.1% yoy, largest annual decline since May 2020. Lower nonfuel prices (-0.4% mom) more than offset higher fuel prices (0.8% mom).

Export prices fell -0.9% mom. Agricultural exports prices fell -1.6% mom while non-agriculture prices fell-0.9% mom. For the year, export prices were down -12.0% yoy, largest on record since 1984.

Full US import and export prices release here.