Tue, Jul 18, 2023 @ 07:01 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank Nagel: We have to be a little bit more patient

Bundesbank Nagel: We have to be a little bit more patient

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council member, Joachim Nagel expects a 25 bps increase for the upcoming July meeting of ECB. As for the meeting in September, Nagel stated on Monday, “we will see what the data will tell us.”

Unlike previous financial cycles, core inflation rates in developed nations are not declining as swiftly, implying a more drawn-out recovery process. Despite this, Nagel dismissed the notion of an over-tightened policy risking a hard landing for Europe as interest rates rise. “It’s too early to really declare a certain kind of victory when it comes to our inflation fight,” Nagel remarked.

Notably, the Bundesbank chief advised patience in the face of these challenges, acknowledging a potentially slower pace in transmission of monetary policy. “This time maybe we have to be a little bit more patient. The pace of the transmission channel is maybe not as fast as it was in the past,” he added.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.