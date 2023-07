UK CPI slowed from 8.7% yoy to 7.9% yoy in June, below expectation of 8.2% yoy. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) slowed from 7.1% yoy to 6.9% yoy, below expectation of staying unchanged at 7.1% yoy.

CPI goods slowed from 9.7% yoy to 8.5% yoy. CPI services also eased from 7.4% yoy to 7.2% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose just 0.1% mom, down from May’s 0.7% mom. Falling prices for motor fuel led to the largest downward contribution to the monthly change.

