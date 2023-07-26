Australian Q2 CPI records slowest quarterly rate since Q3 2021, annual inflation eases again

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In Q2, Australia’s CPI decelerated from 1.4% qoq to 0.8% qoq, coming in below the expected 1.0% qoq. This marked the lowest quarterly rate since Q3 2021. Year-on-year, CPI eased from 7.0% to 6.0%, falling short of anticipated 6.2% yoy. Annual inflation rate has been on a downtrend for two consecutive quarters since peaking at 7.8% in Q4 2022.

RBA’s trimmed mean CPI registered at 0.9% qoq and 5.9% yoy, which were below forecast of 1.1% qoq and 6.0% yoy respectively. While CPI for goods slowed from 7.6% yoy to 5.8% yoy, CPI for services rose from 6.1% yoy to 6.3% yoy, hitting its highest level since 2001.

Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics, noted the shift in inflationary drivers, stating, “This is the first time since September 2021 that services inflation has been higher than goods, highlighting the change from 12 months ago when goods like new dwellings and automotive fuel were driving inflation. Now price increases for a range of services like rents, restaurant meals, child-care and insurance are keeping inflation high.”

In June, monthly CPI slipped from 5.5% yoy to 5.4% yoy, in line with expectations. CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel eased from 6.4% yoy to 6.1% yoy, and trimmed mean CPI fell from 6.1% yoy to 6.0% yoy.

Full Australia CPI release here.