Fri, Jul 28, 2023 @ 02:45 GMT
Australia retail sales down -0.8% mom in Jun, cost-of-living pressures weigh

Australia retail sales turnover fell -0.8% mom in June, much worse than expectation of 0% mom. Sales turnover rose 2.3% yoy compared with June 2022.

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said: “Retail turnover fell sharply in June due to weaker than usual spending on end of financial year sales. This comes as cost-of-living pressures continued to weigh on consumer spending.

“There was extra discounting and promotional activity in May, leading up to mid-year sales events. This delivered a boost in turnover for retailers, but that proved to be temporary as consumers pulled back on spending in June.”

Full Australia retail sales release here.

