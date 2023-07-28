Fri, Jul 28, 2023 @ 07:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFrench GDP grew strongly by 0.5% qoq, bolstered by foreign trade

French GDP grew strongly by 0.5% qoq, bolstered by foreign trade

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

France’s GDP surpassed expectations in Q2, growing by 0.5% qoq, significantly better than anticipated 0.1% qoq growth. French economy managed to outperform due to robust rebound in foreign trade activities.

According to the data, the main driver of this better-than-expected performance was the positive contribution from foreign trade, which added 0.7 points to GDP growth. Exports in particular saw a rebound this quarter, rising 2.6% after -0.8% contraction in the previous period. Meanwhile, imports also saw an increase, though less pronounced, rising by 0.4% after falling -2.0% in the prior period.

On the other hand, final domestic demand, excluding inventories, weighed on GDP growth once again, contributing a negative -0.1%, consistent with the previous quarter. This is largely attributed to a decrease in household consumption, which dropped by -0.4%. However, Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) noted a slight increase of 0.1%.

Contribution of inventory changes to GDP growth was minimally negative in Q2, at -0.1%.

Full France GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.