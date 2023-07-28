Swiss KOF rose slightly to 92.2, economic environment remains difficult

Fri, Jul 28, 2023 @ 10:44 GMT
Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 90.7 to 92.2 in July, above expectation of 90.0. KOF said: “The economic environment remains difficult for the Swiss economy.”

It added: “All indicator bundles except those for consumption continue to point to a rather below-​average development, but they moved in different directions in July.

“The outlook for services, financial and insurance services as well as for foreign demand and domestic consumption has brightened somewhat. On the other hand, the outlook for construction activity and for manufacturing, whose outlook is particularly gloomy, have clouded over.”

 

Full Swiss KOF release here.

