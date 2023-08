Canada employment fell -6.4k in July, below expectation of 15.5k growth.

Unemployment rate rose from 5.4% to 5.5%, matched expectations, and marked the third consecutive monthly increase.

Average hourly wages growth jumped from 4.2% yoy to 5.0% yoy. Total hours worked was virtually unchanged over the month, and up 2.1% yoy.

