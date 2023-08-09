China CPI down -0.3% yoy, first negative since 2021

China’s CPI for July registered a drop of -0.3% yoy, marking its first decline since February 2021. Although this result is slightly better than the market’s expectation of a -0.4% drop, it underscores the economic headwinds faced.
Core inflation measure, which excludes the often erratic food and energy costs, showed a rise to 0.8% yoy from a mere 0.4% yoy. This points to some underlying demand within the economy, albeit muted.
A deeper dive into CPI reveals that food prices have seen a -1% fall yoy, a sharp contrast to the 2.3% yoy rise observed in the previous month. On the other hand, non-food prices climbed 0.5% yoy last month, bouncing back from a -0.6% yoy.
Dong Lijuan, chief statistician at the NBS, commented, “With the impact of a high base from last year gradually fading, the CPI is likely to rebound gradually.”
On the PPI front, situation remains challenging. PPI improved from -5.4% yoy to -4.4% yoy in July. This figure not only missed market expectations, which stood at -3.8% yoy, but also marked the tenth straight month of negative readings.