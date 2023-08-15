Fed’s Kashkari feels good about falling inflation, but it’s still too high

Tue, Aug 15, 2023 @ 16:11 GMT
Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari remarked at an event today, “Inflation is coming down. We have made progress and good progress. I feel good about that.”

But it wasn’t all accolades. Highlighting lingering concerns, Kashkari pointedly added, “It’s still too high,” making it clear that the current inflation rates, though improved, are not yet at Fed’s comfort zone.

Kashkari also questioned, “Have we done enough to actually get inflation all the way back down to our 2% target. Or do we have to do more?”

This introspection underscores the broader debate within FOMC: whether the existing measures are adequate or if there’s a need for further tightening action.

