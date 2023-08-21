NZD/USD pressing channel support, could it bounce from here?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In recent weeks, the antipodean currencies have encountered turbulent waters, contending for the title of the month’s poorest performers. Reserve Banks of both Australia and New Zealand are widely perceived to have reached the peaks of their ongoing tightening cycles. In contrast, ECB and BoE (and less certaintly Fed) seem poised for further rate hikes. Also, the broader sentiment, underpinned by belief that global interest rates may remain elevated longer than previously anticipated, has notably dampened risk appetites.

However, recent economic concerns stemming from China have played a pivotal role in the accelerated depreciation of these currencies in the last fortnight. China’s less-than-stellar economic recovery post its stringent Covid lockdowns, coupled with looming deflation risks and challenges in its property and finance sectors, have further intensified the pressure on the antipodean currencies. Additionally, PBoC milder than anticipated rate cut today further dampened sentiments towards these currencies.

Technically speaking, however, there is prospect of a near term bounce in NZD/USD, given that it’s now pressing a medium term channel support on oversold condition. Break above 0.5995 resistance will trigger a rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.6117). However, deeper decline and firm break of 100% projection of 0.6537 to 0.5984 from 0.6410 at 0.5857 could prompt downside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 0.5515, which is close to 0.5511 long term support (2022 low).