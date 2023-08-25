German Ifo business climate sinks for fourth month, economy faces uphill battle

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s economic outlook has dimmed yet again, as indicated by the Ifo Business Climate Index which registered its fourth consecutive monthly drop. In August, the index tumbled from 87.4 to 85.7. The downward trajectory was visible across both Current Situation Index, which slid from 91.4 to 89.0, and Expectations Index, which descended from 83.6 to 82.6.

A sectoral breakdown of the data highlighted broad-based concerns. Manufacturing saw a decline from -13.9 to -16.6. Meanwhile, Services sector took a more significant hit, plummeting from a modest 1.0 to a concerning -4.2. Trade and Construction sectors also continued their downward spiral, recording readings of -25.5 and -29.3 respectively, from their previous standings of -23.7 and -24.6.

Ifo’s commentary on the data was stark. They noted, “Assessments of the current situation fell to their lowest level since August 2020.” The institution also flagged a growing pessimism among companies regarding the forthcoming months, adding, “The German economy is not out of the woods yet.”

Full German Ifo release here.