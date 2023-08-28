Australia retail sales rose 0.5% mom in Jul, but underlying growth subdued

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia’s retail sales turnover for July showed a 0.5% mom increase, reaching AUD 35.38B, surpassing anticipated 0.3% mom rise. When compared to figures from July 2022, turnover has risen by 2.1% yoy.

Commenting on the rebound, Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, noted, “The rise in July is a partial reversal of last month’s sharp decline in turnover.” He attributed the June dip to “weaker-than-usual end of financial year sales.”

However, Dorber cautioned against interpreting July numbers as a sign of robust retail health. Elaborating on the sector’s underlying momentum, he stated, “While there was a rise in July, underlying growth in retail turnover remained

Supporting this perspective, Dorber pointed out the lack of substantial movement in the trend terms: “In trend terms, retail turnover was unchanged in July and up only 1.9 per cent compared to July 2022, despite considerable price growth over the year.”

Full Australia retail sales release here.