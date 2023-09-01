Downside risks for NFP, yet market impact may be fleeting

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Today, the financial markets are keenly focused on US Non-Farm Payrolls data, which is expected to show growth of 170k jobs in August. While unemployment rate is anticipated to remain steady at 3.50%, average hourly earnings are projected to grow by 0.3% mom. However, related data paint a murkier picture, suggesting that risks could be skewed to the downside for the NFP report. Yet, it’s unsure if the impact on the markets would last long.

Earlier this week, ADP private job growth came in at 177k, slightly missing expectations and dampening the overall employment outlook. Moreover, JOLTS data showed that job openings have plummeted to their lowest level since March 2021, and consumer confidence took a significant hit, dropping from 114.0 to 106.1. The employment components of ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing reports are not yet available, leaving a gap in the data to fully assess labor market conditions.

Traders have been notably indecisive recently. While it is almost certain that Fed will pause its tightening this month, the likelihood of a rate hike by year’s end seems to be teetering around 50% mark. Market participants are unlikely to get more clarity until the Fed releases its new economic projections and dot plot on September 20, alongside the rate decision.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As for Dollar Index, it’s clearly losing upside momentum as seen in D MACD. While another rise cannot be ruled out as long as 102.84 support holds, strong resistance is likely at 38.2% retracement of 144.77 to 99.57 at 105.37 to limit upside. Break of 102.84 will argue that the corrective rally from 99.57 has completed earlier then expected.