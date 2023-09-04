ECB Wunsch inclined to do a little bit more

Mon, Sep 04, 2023 @ 08:12 GMT
By ActionForex.com

In a radio interview over the weekend, Pierre Wunsch, a hawkish member of ECB Governing Council, signaled that more action may be needed to address the issue of “very persistent” inflation in Eurozone.

“I’m inclined to say we maybe need to do a little bit more,” Wunsch stated on Belgian public radio, leaving the door open for additional monetary policy adjustments.

Wunsch clarified that it’s too soon to talk about a complete stop in tightening. He added that he does not expect inflation to come back to ECB’s target of 2% before 2025.

