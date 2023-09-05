ECB Lane emphasizes need for timely return to 2% inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an interview with The Currency, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane offered some guarded optimism about the inflationary environment in Eurozone, despite acknowledging that the current inflation rate is a lofty 5.3%. Lane was keen to highlight a “welcome development” in the latest data, pointing to a slight easing in both goods and services inflation as potentially indicative of changing momentum.

Lane emphasized ECB’s ongoing challenge of steering inflation rate back to its 2% target. “What is a timely manner?” Lane posed, elaborating that the goal is to return to 2% “sufficiently quickly that everyone understands that the current inflation episode is time-limited.”

He underscored the importance of convincing the public that this is a “temporary inflation episode,” and that they should not alter their longer-term behavior in anticipation of persistently high inflation rates. The key objective here is to prevent inflation expectations from becoming unanchored.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full interview of ECB Lane here.