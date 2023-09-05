Tue, Sep 05, 2023 @ 12:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB Lane emphasizes need for timely return to 2% inflation

ECB Lane emphasizes need for timely return to 2% inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an interview with The Currency, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane offered some guarded optimism about the inflationary environment in Eurozone, despite acknowledging that the current inflation rate is a lofty 5.3%. Lane was keen to highlight a “welcome development” in the latest data, pointing to a slight easing in both goods and services inflation as potentially indicative of changing momentum.

Lane emphasized ECB’s ongoing challenge of steering inflation rate back to its 2% target. “What is a timely manner?” Lane posed, elaborating that the goal is to return to 2% “sufficiently quickly that everyone understands that the current inflation episode is time-limited.”

He underscored the importance of convincing the public that this is a “temporary inflation episode,” and that they should not alter their longer-term behavior in anticipation of persistently high inflation rates. The key objective here is to prevent inflation expectations from becoming unanchored.

Full interview of ECB Lane here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.