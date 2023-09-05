Tue, Sep 05, 2023 @ 12:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB consumer survey sees rising 3-yr inflation expectations, more pessimistic growth outlook

ECB consumer survey sees rising 3-yr inflation expectations, more pessimistic growth outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB has just released its Consumer Expectations Survey for July 2023, offering an inside look into how consumers are viewing the economic outlook.

Most notably, median expectations for inflation over the next year remained static at 3.4%. Even more telling is that forecast for inflation three years out saw a marginal uptick, moving to 2.4% from 2.3% recorded.

On the other hand, mean economic growth expectations for the next 12 months turned a bit more pessimistic, registering at -0.7% as compared to -0.6% in June.

In terms of employment, expectations for unemployment rate a year from now remained stable at 11.0%. Consumers perceive the current unemployment rate to be 10.8%, suggesting an expectation of a broadly stable labor market.

Full ECB consumer expectations survey results here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.