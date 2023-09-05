ECB consumer survey sees rising 3-yr inflation expectations, more pessimistic growth outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB has just released its Consumer Expectations Survey for July 2023, offering an inside look into how consumers are viewing the economic outlook.

Most notably, median expectations for inflation over the next year remained static at 3.4%. Even more telling is that forecast for inflation three years out saw a marginal uptick, moving to 2.4% from 2.3% recorded.

On the other hand, mean economic growth expectations for the next 12 months turned a bit more pessimistic, registering at -0.7% as compared to -0.6% in June.

In terms of employment, expectations for unemployment rate a year from now remained stable at 11.0%. Consumers perceive the current unemployment rate to be 10.8%, suggesting an expectation of a broadly stable labor market.

Full ECB consumer expectations survey results here.