ECB Kazimir prefers to hike next week, and take a breather thereafter

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir offered two distinct pathways for the central bank’s next move, strongly advocating for a 25 bps rate hike in the upcoming meeting next week.

Kazimir laid out the two scenarios: either to pause during the September meeting and opt for a “hopefully final” hike in October or December, or to proceed with a 25 basis point increase immediately, and “take a breather thereafter.”

“The second option seems preferable, reasonable, to me,” Kazimir emphatically stated. According to him, taking the latter route would be a “more straight forward and efficient solution,” providing the markets with clearer signals. Furthermore, it would allow policymakers additional time to confirm that inflation is moving towards the 2% target in a sustainable manner.

Kazimir’s recommendation comes at a time when there are increasing uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook. He acknowledged that “forecasts for inflation and economic growth are yet to be updated,” but insisted on taking pre-emptive action. “It is, therefore, necessary to take one more step. As they say, better to be safe than sorry,” he remarked.