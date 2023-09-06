BoC stands pat, keeps hawkish bias

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As anticipated, BoC keeps its overnight rate unchanged at 5.00%, alongside the Bank Rate at 5.25% and the deposit rate at 5.00%. Despite the steady rates, the tone of the announcement underscored ongoing concerns about inflation, coupled with a softer outlook on economic growth.

BoC explicitly stated that it remains “concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures,” signaling a continued tightening bias. In its words, the central bank is “prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed,” highlighting its willingness to act if inflation doesn’t abate.

Full BoC statement here.