Japan cash earnings growth slows to 1.3% yoy, real wages down for 16th month

In July, Japan experienced slowdown in growth of labor cash earnings, recording increase of 1.3% yoy, a figure notably below expectation of 2.4% yoy. This decline comes in the wake of a 2.3% yoy surge in June and a 2.9% yoy hike in May.

Drilling down into the details, while the base annual salary grew 1.6% yoy, outpacing June’s 1.3% yoy rise, overtime pay experienced a reduced uplift of 0.5% yoy, a significant deceleration from the 1.9% yoy in June.

One of the more concerning revelations is the continued drop in real wages, which adjusted for inflation, decreased by -2.5% yoy, a deepening from June’s -1.6% yoy decline. This marks the 16th consecutive month of falling real wages, spotlighting inability of salaries to keep pace with escalating prices, thereby exacerbating the financial strain on households.

Corroborating this trend is separate data published earlier this week which highlighted a pronounced drop in household spending in July, plummeting -5.0% yoy, marking its most substantial decline in close to two and a half years.