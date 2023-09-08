Fri, Sep 08, 2023 @ 09:51 GMT
Germany poised for mild economic contraction in 2023, DIW reports

Germany stands on the brink of being the only major economy to register a contraction in 2023, with German economic research institute, DIW, projecting a -0.4% dip in the nation’s economic output for the year. This downturn is primarily attributed to sluggish domestic consumption and a falter in export dynamics, exacerbated by a slowed Chinese economy.

Looking forward, however, the institute holds a more positive outlook, forecasting a steady 1.2% growth in both 2024 and 2025. Geraldine Dany-Knedlik, the co-head of forecasting and economic policy at DIW, envisages that a pronounced increase in wages and salaries would spur household expenditure, kickstarting a recovery phase.

Timm Bönke, also a co-head at the DIW’s forecasting department, anticipates a notable improvement in the consumer sentiment owing to a substantial dip in inflation rates in the forthcoming period. Households will be encouraged to enhance their spending, propelled by improved financial conditions and a potentially steadier inflation environment.

Full DIW release here.

