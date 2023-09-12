Australia consumer sentiment fell to 79.7, languishes at deeply pessimistic levels

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia’s consumer sentiment, as depicted by Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index, witnessed a dip of -1.5% mom, settling at 79.7 in September. The sentiment has been gloomily “languished at deeply pessimistic levels”.

Westpac draws attention to the historical context, pointing out that since the initiation of the survey back in 1974, such enduring periods of pessimism have been rare. The most notable instance was during early 1990s’ recession when sentiments dipped even lower and remained so for a duration exceeding two years.

On the brighter side, households showcased reduced apprehension about potential rate hikes, with noticeable surge in confidence, up 7.8%, particularly among mortgagors. However, looming worries about cost of living and inflation continue to weigh down on consumer spirits. Although job confidence has steadied itself, it has drastically plummeted, down -33% from its peak levels. One silver lining is the buoyed expectations around house prices.

Westpac expects RBA to maintain their status quo until August 2024. By this timeframe, Westpac envisions inflation receding to 3.4%, a jump in unemployment rate to 4.5%, and a noticeable slowdown in the annual growth rate of consumer spending, tapering to a mere 0.8%.

Full Australia Westpac consumer sentiment release here.