UK RICS house price balance fell to 14-year low, deepening slump

In the latest sign of mounting pressures in the UK property market, RICS house price balance deteriorated notably, plummeting to -68 in August, down from -55 in the previous month. This development has surpassed the grim expectation set at -56 and marks the most unfavorable reading since February 2009.

Dissecting the UK reveals that almost every region is grappling with “relatively steep fall in house prices,” as noted by RICS.

Looking ahead, surveyors anticipate that the upcoming months will not bring any reprieve. Short-term projections illustrate a more pronounced dip, with net balance drifting deeper into negative terrain at -67%, a decline from prior figure of -60%.

Furthermore, long-term outlook remains relatively unchanged but still under a cloud, with expectations cementing around a net balance of -48%, mirroring the sentiment recorded in both June and July.

Full UK RICS house price balance release here.

