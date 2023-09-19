Canada CPI jumps to 4% yoy on gasoline, above expectation of 3.8% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI accelerated to 4.0% yoy in August, up from July’s 3.3% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy. The in CPI was largely the result of higher year-over-year prices for gasoline in August (+0.8%) compared with July (-12.9%). Excluding gasoline, CPI was unchanged at 4.1% yoy.

CPI median rose from 3.7% yoy to 4.1% yoy, above expectation of 3.7% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 3.6% yoy to 3.9% yoy, above expectation of 3.5% yoy. CPI common was unchanged at 4.8% yoy, matched expectations.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.4% mom in August, double expectation of 0.2% mom.

Full Canada CPI release here.