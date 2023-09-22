ECB’s Lane: 4% deposit rate can bring inflation back to target within projection horizon

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB’s Chief Economist, Philip Lane, offered insights into last week’s rate hike during a speech overnight. He noted that “the choice between holding at 375 and moving to 400 was finely balanced,” referring to the deposit rate. Lane went on to express that opting for an additional hike was a safer decision “at a margin”.

He believed that 4% deposit rate should be “consistent with a return of inflation to target within the projection horizon.” The condition is that it’s to be ” maintained for a sufficiently long duration”.

Looking to the future, Lane cautioned about the extended phase of uncertainty that looms regarding the disinflation process. Highlighting the intricacies of the present economic climate, Lane pointed to the “initial inflation shock, the lagged nature of wage adjustment in the euro area, [and] the considerable sectoral rebalancing” as contributors to the prolonged period of inflation uncertainty.

Full speech of ECB Lane here.