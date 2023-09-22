Germany PMIs improve, but points to economic contraction in current quarter

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

While Germany witnessed a modest improvement in its economic indicators for September, underlying concerns persist. PMI Manufacturing saw a slight climb from 39.1 to 39.8. Similarly, PMI Services edged up from 47.3 to just below the 50 mark at 49.8. Composite PMI experienced an uptick, moving from 44.6 to 46.2.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, addressed the improvements, particularly noting, “The German services PMI stopped its slump and nudged up near 50 in September.” Nonetheless, despite this upward nudge, the service sector remains virtually unchanged following the dip seen in August.

Encouragingly, recent PMI data suggests a deceleration in the decline of new orders and a slowdown in the reduction of purchasing activity in manufacturing. However, a closer look into the data indicates that manufacturing production might experience a drop surpassing 2 percent compared to the preceding quarter.

The broader picture is not particularly optimistic. “Germany has entered once again into contraction during the current quarter.” Hamburg Commercial Bank’s latest projections anticipate a sharp GDP decline of 1 percent relative to the prior quarter.

