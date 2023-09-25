Mon, Sep 25, 2023 @ 12:09 GMT
Germany Ifo ticked down, but economy appears to have bottomed out

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index for September recorded a slight dip, moving from 85.8 to 85.7, though it outperformed expectation of 85.2. Current Assessment Index recorded a fall from 89.0 to 88.7, still surpassing forecasted 88.0. Contrastingly, Expectations Index noted an increment, shifting from 82.7 to 82.9, a touch above projected 82.8.

A sectoral breakdown revealed that manufacturing experienced a downturn from -13.8 to -16.6. Services sector witnessed a decline from a positive 1.0 to a negative score of -4.1. Additionally, trade and construction sectors marked declines, moving from -23.7 to -25.6 and from -24.6 to -29.8, respectively.

A statement from Ifo encapsulated the sentiment by saying, “pessimism regarding the coming months dissipated slightly. The German economy appears to have bottomed out.”

 

Full German Ifo release here.

