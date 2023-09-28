Mixed signals in New Zealand business confidence, ANZ anticipates another RBNZ hike

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

September has seen a noteworthy rebound in New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence, rising from -3.7 to 1.5. However, a closer examination of the details offers a more nuanced picture.

Metrics such as own activity output experienced a slight decline, dropping from 11.2 to 10.9. More alarmingly, export intentions plummeted from a positive 7.5 to a -0.4. There were also declines in investment intentions (from -1.3 to -4.1) and employment intentions (from 4.6 to 1.2).

On the inflation front, cost expectations edged upwards from 75.3 to 78.6, while profit expectations showed an improvement, moving from -17.6 to -13.2. Pricing intentions rose from 44.0 to 47.1, but inflation expectations took a downward turn, shifting from 5.06 to 4.95.

ANZ provided their insights on this mixed bag of indicators, stating, “The New Zealand economy is certainly patchy, and the rebound in activity indicators – that’s been evident since the start of the year – may be running out of steam.”

They further highlighted the complexities in the inflation scenario: “Inflation pressures are gradually waning in the big picture, but not rapidly nor in a straight line, and the jury remains out on whether it’s occurring fast enough to bring core inflation pressures down in a timely fashion.”

Looking ahead, ANZ anticipates further action from RBNZ to ensure inflation is reined in effectively, with a 25 bps hike expected in November.

Full NZ ANZ business confidence release here.