Australian retail sales see modest 0.2% mom rise amid cost-of-living pressures

The latest retail statistics out of Australia show a muted picture of consumer spending, with retail sales turnover in August rising only 0.2% mom (in seasonally adjusted terms) to AUD 35.4B, falling short of the anticipated 0.3% increase. Through the year, sales turnover was up 1.5% yoy.

According to Ben Dorber, the head of retail statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), this modest rise indicates a notable restraint in consumer spending. Dorber noted, “The modest rise in August shows consumers continued to restrain their retail spending.”

The trend growth in retail sales paints an even starker image. “In trend terms, retail turnover rose 0.1 per cent, and was up only 1.3 per cent compared to August 2022 – the smallest trend growth over 12 months in the history of the series,” Dorber added.

Dorber highlighted, “Considering how high inflation and strong population growth have added to retail turnover in the past year, the historically low trend growth highlights just how much consumers have pulled back in response to cost-of-living pressures.”

Full Australia retail sales release here.