Swiss KOF dips to 95.9, cooling economy for end of the year

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer registered a drop in September, moving from 96.2 to 95.9. Although this decline was milder than the anticipated fall to 90.5, the barometer still positions below its historical average. This suggests a deceleration in the Swiss economy as 2023 comes to a close.

KOF said: “The slight decline is primarily attributable to bundles of indicators from the manufacturing and other services sectors. Indicators from the finance and insurance sector and the construction industry are sending positive signals.”

Full Swiss KOF release here.