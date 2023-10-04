Wed, Oct 04, 2023 @ 14:27 GMT
Eurozone retail sales falls -1.2% mom in Aug, EU down -0.9% mom

Eurozone retail sales fell -1.2% mom in August, well below expectation of -0.5% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -3.0% for automotive fuels, by -1.2% for food, drinks and tobacco and by -0.9% for non-food products.

EU retail sales was down -0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Portugal (-3.0%), France (-2.8%) and Belgium (-1.5%). The highest increases were observed in Luxembourg (+1.9%), Poland (+1.7%) and Denmark (+1.6%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

