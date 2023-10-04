US ISM services falls to 53.6, corresponds to 1.3% annualized GDP growth

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI fell from 54.5 to 53.6 in September, matched expectations. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose from 57.3 to 58.8. New orders dropped sharply from 57.5 to 51.8. Employment dropped from 54.7 to 53.4. Prices was unchanged at 58.9.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for September (53.6 percent) corresponds to a 1.3-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full US ISM services release here.