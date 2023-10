Canada employment grew 64k in September, well above expectation of 28.0k. On average, employment has grown by 30,000 per month since the beginning of the year.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5% for the third consecutive month. Employment rate rose 0.1% to 62.0%, offsetting the decline recorded in August.

On a year-over-year basis, average hourly wages rose 5.0% yoy, up from 4.9% yoy in August, same as July’s figure.

Full Canada employment release here.