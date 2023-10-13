New Zealand BNZ PMI falls to 45.3, entrenched manufacturing downturn deepens

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand manufacturing sector has further sunk into troubled waters, as evidenced by the continued and deepening contraction observed in recent data.

BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index for September highlighted this slowdown by dropping to 45.3, down from 46.1 the previous month. This marks its most dismal performance for a month unaffected by COVID-19 since May 2009 and sits notably below the long-term average activity rate of 52.9.

Delving into the specifics, there’s a discernible decline across most metrics. While production saw a slight uptick, moving from 43.8 to 44.6, other areas weren’t as fortunate. Employment indicators slid from 47.7 to 45.2, and new orders also receded from 46.6 to 44.9. Meanwhile, finished stocks dwindled, albeit marginally, from 52.0 to 51.6, and deliveries plunged from 47.8 to 44.3.

Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ’s Director of Advocacy, highlighted the sustained downturn, pointing out that the sector “has now been in contraction for seven consecutive months, with little sign it is showing any improvement.”

On the economic front, BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel provided a bleak perspective, remarking, “the trend remains firmly downward.” He also touched upon the challenges in discerning the exact causes of any PMI result but cited “falling sales, rising costs, and election uncertainty” as significant factors currently impacting the sector.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.